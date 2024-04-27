Ukraine's Zelenskiy issues new appeal for air defences, fast weapon supplies
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 27-04-2024 16:56 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 16:48 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy issued a new appeal for air defences and fast weapons deliveries after the latest Russian strike on the Ukrainian energy sector on Saturday.
Zelenskiy said Ukraine needed sufficient quantities of air defence and other weapons to protect its cities and prevail on the frontline.
"Terror should always lose, and anyone who helps us stand against Russian terror is a true defender of life," he said.
