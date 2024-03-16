Left Menu

"Women can do comedy very well": Kriti Sanon on film 'Crew'

During the trailer launch, Kriti spoke about her experience of being part of a female-centric comedy film

ANI | Updated: 16-03-2024 21:30 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 21:30 IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon are poised to light up the big screen with their next flick 'Crew'. The trailer and music of the movie have already piqued the audience's interest. During the trailer launch, Kriti spoke about her experience of being part of a female-centric comedy film. "We usually get to work with men mostly. It was very very refreshing to work with women, these women are so talented, and I have admired them for years. We all look up to them in what they bring to the table and the fact that they have been reinventing themselves and how," she said.

Kriti also discussed women's potential in comic roles and the fact that 'Crew' is not about male bashing. "The way this film was written, the way these characters are, there's so much life and chemistry between these three. I believe what people love, or at least what I feel, is the whole chemistry and that is about the 'Crew'. I feel, jab bhi koi women wali film aati hai, ladkiyan hain, to sab sochte hain ki serious hai bahot, ya phir kuch mudda hoga, ya phir men bashing hogi, all that. Aisa kuch bhi nahi hai as you can see women can do comedy very very well(I feel, that whenever any women-oriented film comes, it is about girls, everyone thinks that it is very serious, or then there will be some issue, or then there will be men bashing, all that. There is nothing like this as you can see women can do comedy very very well)."

Helmed by Rajesh A Krishnan, 'Crew' features Kareena, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon as air hostesses. The film is made under Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners. The film will be hitting the theatres on March 29, 2024. (ANI)

