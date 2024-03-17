Shah Rukh Khan slays airport fashion in all-black outfit

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan never fails to impress fans with his ultimate swag and fashion. In the early hours of Sunday, the 'Don' actor was snapped at the Mumbai airport in his old famed ponytail look.

In the pictures and videos, SRK is seen coming out of his luxurious car and heading to the airport entry gate. SRK looked dapper as he donned a black overcoat that he paired with a black t-shirt and jeans. He tied his long hair into a ponytail and accessorized his look with black shades and white sports shoes.

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK has lent his voice to the narration of the announcement video of Rapper Badshah's studio album 'Ek Tha Raja'. The video reveals a formidable line-up of collaborations across 16 songs. It also celebrates Badshah's 12 years in the music industry and how he has pushed artistic boundaries over the years.

Shah Rukh was recently seen in the movie 'Dunki'. 'Dunki' features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by actors like Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. The film received mixed reviews from the audience and critics.

'Dunki' focuses on the issue of immigration. Its title is taken from the term "donkey journey", which refers to the long, winding, and often dangerous routes that people across the world take to reach the places they want to immigrate to. He has still not announced his next project. (ANI)

