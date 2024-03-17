Left Menu

Ranvir Shorey shares how he lost some close friends over differences in political ideology

Actor Ranvir Shorey has been quite vocal about anything to everything. Be it political or societal, he never hesitates to take unflinching stands on key issues.

ANI | Updated: 17-03-2024 17:19 IST | Created: 17-03-2024 17:19 IST
Actor Ranvir Shorey has been quite vocal about anything to everything. Be it political or societal, he never hesitates to take unflinching stands on key issues. However, his views have often left him at the receiving end of trolls. Strangely, he has also lost some friends over politics.

Speaking to ANI, Ranvir shared," I don't think it (politics) gets in the way of if you're working like for example, I have some of my closest friends who are left-leaning and I get lectured and, you know, spoken down to about my stands and all. And I defend them. But the close friends that I have, I have lost some friends." "Since 2019, when I kind of put out a video, which was, because, you know, all these guys got together and they put out this list of people who had said, don't vote for, make sure you vote and don't vote for BJP. So I made a video about letting people decide who they want to vote and not tell them who they should vote for," he added

When asked if actors lose out on projects due to different political ideologies, Ranvir said, "I think so. Yeah. I think so." Meanwhile, on the acting front, Ranvir is being lauded for his role in the second season of the OTT show 'Sunflower'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

