Rajasthan Royals Rocked as Rahul, Hooda Power Luckow Super Giants to an Imposing 196/5

Skipper KL Rahul hit a 48-ball 76 while Deepak Hooda made 50 off 31 balls to guide Lucknow Super Giants to a decent 196 for 5 against Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League match here on Saturday. Sent into bat, LSG rode on 115-run third-wicket stand between Rahul and Hooda to put up a fighting total. Sandeep Sharma was the most successful bowler for RR, returning with figures of 2/31.

Brief Scores: Lucknow Super Giants: 196 for 5 in 20 overs (KL Rahul 76, Deepak Hooda 50; Sandeep Sharma 2/31).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)