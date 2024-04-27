Rajasthan Royals Rocked as Rahul, Hooda Power Luckow Super Giants to an Imposing 196/5
Skipper KL Rahul hit a 48-ball 76 while Deepak Hooda made 50 off 31 balls to guide Lucknow Super Giants to a decent 196 for 5 against Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League match here on Saturday.
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 27-04-2024 21:31 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 21:31 IST
Brief Scores: Lucknow Super Giants: 196 for 5 in 20 overs (KL Rahul 76, Deepak Hooda 50; Sandeep Sharma 2/31).
