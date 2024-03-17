Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Rita Moreno revels in 'mean snake of a woman' role in 'The Prank'

Actress Rita Moreno, flush with first-hand experience, had no problem channeling a hard-as-nails high school physics teacher in the film "The Prank." "She is based on all the bitches who were mean to me when I was younger in Hollywood," said Moreno, who is now 92 years old.

'Road House' remake honors Patrick Swayze, says Jake Gyllenhaal

Celebrating the legacy of late actor Patrick Swayze was essential in remaking his 1989 hit movie "Road House," says the new film's star Jake Gyllenhaal. In the 2024 version Gyllenhaal plays former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter Dalton, who runs into trouble as he takes on a job as a bouncer at a bar in the Florida Keys.

'The Color Purple' cast tops NAACP Image Awards

While "The Color Purple" actor Danielle Brooks didn't take home the Oscar for best supporting actress at the Oscars last weekend, she and cast members took home the NAACP Image award on Saturday for outstanding motion picture. On the red carpet, Brooks told Reuters that out of all her accolades, she's most grateful to the NAACP awards for acknowledging "The Color Purple" team with several nominations.

Beyoncé makes her mark on country music, shining light on genre's Black roots

Texas native and singer-songwriter Denitia was deeply moved when she heard the first notes of Beyoncé's hit country song, "Texas Hold 'Em." But it was more than the exhilarating, catchy thrum of the banjo at the start of the song that caught Denitia's attention: It was an overdue acknowledgement of the rich history of Black country music artists and their legacies.

