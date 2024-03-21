Left Menu

Shreya Chaudhry excited about 'Bandish Bandits 2', 'The Mehta Boys'

Actor Shreya Chaudhry has several projects lined up in her kitty including Boman Irani's directorial debut 'The Mehta Boys' and 'Bandish Bandits 2'.

Actor Shreya Chaudhry has several projects lined up in her kitty including Boman Irani's directorial debut 'The Mehta Boys' and 'Bandish Bandits 2'. Excited about them, Shreya said, "As an actor, this is definitely my best year in terms of the work that I'm doing and who people will see me as. It feels amazing to have two tentpole projects on a global streaming platform like Amazon Prime Video! They will show the various ranges I have as an actor."

She also shared her experience working with Boman Irani. "It is not every day that one gets a chance to be directed by a creative mastermind like Boman Irani sir! I got to learn so much under his guidance in The Mehta Boys and I'm honoured that he felt I was good enough to be a part of his vision," Shreya said.

Not only about 'The Mehta Boys', Shreya also expressed her excitement about the second season of 'Bandish Bandits'. "I hope people and media give me the same or more love for this season because I think I have left a piece of my heart on the sets of this series. I thank my director Anand Tiwari, my producers Amritpal Singh Bindra & Anand Tiwari for their trust and faith and confidence in me. I want to capitalise on these two projects and hope that my work in them brings me more and more exciting acting offers that challenge me," she said.

The release dates for both projects have not been announced yet. (ANI)

