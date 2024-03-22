Left Menu

Films very potent and effective means of bringing change in society: NHRC chief

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2024 01:11 IST | Created: 22-03-2024 01:11 IST
NHRC chairperson justice (retd) Arun Mishra on Thursday said films are ''very potent'' and effective means of capturing emotions and bringing the desired change in society.

He was addressing a function organised here to present awards to seven winners of a short film competition hosted by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

''We must empathise with the sufferers, and the films are very potent and effective means of capturing emotions facing humanity,'' Mishra said.

Films make people feel the pain in the lives of others to bring about the desired change in society, he was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the NHRC.

The rights panel chief said that realising this potential of short films and to encourage people from all walks of life, the commission opened a platform through a competition for short films on human rights in 2015.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

