Archaeological Survey of India team begins survey of Bhojshala complex in MP
ASI team starts survey of controversial Bhojshala/Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh. More than a dozen members begin scientific survey as directed by High Court. Hindus believe it is a temple of Goddess Vagdevi, Muslims call it Kamal Maula Mosque. Hindus worship on Tuesdays, Muslims pray on Fridays as per ASI order.
- Country:
- India
A team of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) Friday began a survey of the controversial Bhojshala/Kamal Maula Mosque complex situated in the tribal dominated Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh.
The ASI team, comprising more than a dozen members, reached the complex Friday morning. It was accompanied by senior local police and district administration officials.
The Madhya Pradesh High Court, on March 11, directed ASI to carry out within six weeks a 'scientific survey' of the Bhojshala complex, a medieval-era monument that Hindus believe is a temple of Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati) and the Muslim community calls Kamal Maula Mosque.
As per an ASI order issued on April 7, 2003, Hindus are allowed to worship inside the Bhojshala complex every Tuesday, while Muslims are allowed to offer namaz at the site on Fridays.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Amid Maratha agitation, Dharashiv collector seeks EC norms to handle 'too many' candidates
Cricket-Kuldeep on rampage, England 194-8 in Dharamsala
Cricket-England 100-2 in Dharamsala after Kuldeep strikes twice
Prime Minister Modi honors Gaurav Chaudhary and Drew Hicks at National Creators Award
Anderson captures 'Peak 700' in lap of Dhauladhar, Tendulkar terms it "magnificent"