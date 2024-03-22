Left Menu

‘Mr. Plankton’ Netflix K-Drama Rom-Com: A Comprehensive Guide

Devdiscourse | Seoul | Updated: 22-03-2024 09:42 IST | Created: 22-03-2024 09:42 IST
Image Credit: Netflix
  • Country:
  • Korea Rep

Netflix is expanding its extensive catalog of K-dramas with the addition of "Mr. Plankton," a South Korean romantic comedy that promises to bring a blend of humor, love, and drama to screens worldwide. Currently in the developmental stages, this Netflix Original is garnering attention for its intriguing plot and star-studded cast.

The helm of "Mr. Plankton" is under the directorial guidance of Hong Jong Chan, known for his work on "Juvenile Justice," and penned by the talented screenwriter Jo Yong, celebrated for "It’s Okay to Not Be Okay." This creative duo sets high expectations for the series' quality and storytelling.

Mr. Plankton: A Unique and Heartwarming Plot

The narrative of "Mr. Plankton" centers around Hae Jo, portrayed by Woo Do Hwan, a man who feels like a mere plankton in a vast ocean, dreaming of a brighter and more colorful future. Enter Jo Jae Mi, played by Lee You Mi, who brings an infinite amount of love into Hae Jo's life, promising to fill his empty heart and become his family.

Mr. Plankton Cast

Woo Do Hwan, acclaimed for his roles in "Bloodhounds" and "The King: Eternal Monarch," takes the lead alongside Lee You Mi, known for her performances in "Squid Game" and "All of Us Are Dead." Supporting roles are filled by Oh Jung Se of "Sweet Home" fame and veteran actress Kim Hae Sook, recognized for her work in "Hospital Playlist" and "Divorce Attorney Shin."

Production Timeline

With filming kicking off in late June 2023 and was expected to wrap up in early December of the same year, anticipation is building for a release. Given the filming schedule, "Mr. Plankton" is expected to premiere on Netflix in the third quarter of 2024.

Stay tuned to get more updates on the South Korean series.

