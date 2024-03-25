Left Menu

MP: 13 priests injured in fire in 'garba griha' of Mahakal Temple in Ujjain

Thirteen priests were injured in a fire during 'bhasma aarti' at Mahakal Temple in Ujjain. The blaze occurred in the sanctum sanctorum, leading to burn injuries. The injured priests are being treated at a local hospital. A magisterial probe has been initiated. The fire started while 'gulal' was being used in a religious ceremony.

PTI | Ujjain | Updated: 25-03-2024 09:04 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 09:04 IST
MP: 13 priests injured in fire in 'garba griha' of Mahakal Temple in Ujjain
  • Country:
  • India

Thirteen priests were injured in a fire that broke out in the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh on Monday during 'bhasma aarti', an official said.

The blaze took place in the 'garba griha' (sanctum sanctorum) of the temple, Ujjain Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh said.

''Thirteen priests suffered burn injuries and are being treated in the district hospital here. A magisterial probe has been ordered,'' Singh added.

Eyewitnesses said the fire broke out while 'gulal' (coloured powder used during rituals ands Holi) was being thrown as part of a religious ceremony.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Auto players line up array of new EV models in coming years on govt push to green mobility

Auto players line up array of new EV models in coming years on govt push to ...

 India
2
India's push for EVs may lead to large-scale entry of Chinese firms in domestic mkt: GTRI

India's push for EVs may lead to large-scale entry of Chinese firms in domes...

 India
3
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
4
Female voters hold key in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

Female voters hold key in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024