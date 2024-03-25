MP: 13 priests injured in fire in 'garba griha' of Mahakal Temple in Ujjain
Thirteen priests were injured in a fire during 'bhasma aarti' at Mahakal Temple in Ujjain. The blaze occurred in the sanctum sanctorum, leading to burn injuries. The injured priests are being treated at a local hospital. A magisterial probe has been initiated. The fire started while 'gulal' was being used in a religious ceremony.
- Country:
- India
Thirteen priests were injured in a fire that broke out in the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh on Monday during 'bhasma aarti', an official said.
The blaze took place in the 'garba griha' (sanctum sanctorum) of the temple, Ujjain Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh said.
''Thirteen priests suffered burn injuries and are being treated in the district hospital here. A magisterial probe has been ordered,'' Singh added.
Eyewitnesses said the fire broke out while 'gulal' (coloured powder used during rituals ands Holi) was being thrown as part of a religious ceremony.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Neeraj Kumar Singh
- Madhya
- Holi
- Ujjain
- Singh
ALSO READ
Cheetah Gamini gave birth today to five cubs in Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh: Union Minister Bhupender Yadav.
Former Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan offers prayers at Tirupati temple
Foundation stone laid for NTPC REL's 630 MW Barethi solar power project in Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh: South African Cheetah gives birth to 5 cubs in Kuno National Park
Kaushalya Logistics Limited (KLL) Milestone March with JK Cement Hub Operations Begin in Varanasi, Adani Cement Depot Expands in Madhya Pradesh