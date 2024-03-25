Left Menu

'RRR' star Ram Charan to team up with 'Pushpa' director Sukumar

RRR star Ram Charan and Pushpa The Rise director Sukumar are set to collaborate on a feature film, the makers announced on Monday.The movie, which marks Charans 17th project, will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. Global Star AlwaysRamCharan X The Maverick Director aryasukku X Rockstar ThisisDSP X MythriOfficial X SukumarWritings Raring2Conquer.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2024 16:11 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 16:11 IST
'RRR' star Ram Charan to team up with 'Pushpa' director Sukumar
  • Country:
  • India

''RRR'' star Ram Charan and ''Pushpa: The Rise'' director Sukumar are set to collaborate on a feature film, the makers announced on Monday.

The movie, which marks Charan's 17th project, will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. Composer DSP of ''Pushpa'' fame will score the music for the upcoming film.

Mythri Movie Makers shared the news on its official X page on the occasion of Holi.

''Mighty forces reunite for an earth-shattering magnum opus. Global Star @AlwaysRamCharan X The Maverick Director @aryasukku X Rockstar @ThisisDSP X @MythriOfficial X @SukumarWritings = #Raring2Conquer. #RC17 is all set to add new colours to the Indian Cinema,'' the production house said in the post.

The film marks a reunion for Charan and Sukumar following 2018's ''Rangasthalam''.

While Charan will next be seen in S Shankar's ''Game Changer'', Sukumar is awaiting the release of ''Pushpa: The Rule'', the sequel to 2021's ''Pushpa: The Rise''.

Charan's 16th film with actor Janhvi Kapoor and filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana also went on floors last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Auto players line up array of new EV models in coming years on govt push to green mobility

Auto players line up array of new EV models in coming years on govt push to ...

 India
2
India's push for EVs may lead to large-scale entry of Chinese firms in domestic mkt: GTRI

India's push for EVs may lead to large-scale entry of Chinese firms in domes...

 India
3
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
4
Female voters hold key in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

Female voters hold key in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024