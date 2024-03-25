Himanta visits Barpeta Sattra on Doul Utsav

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday visited the Barpeta Sattra (Vaishnav) monastery famed for Holi celebrations, called the 'Doul' Utsav locally, and offered prayers for the welfare of the people.

''This is the first time I visited the sattra during the Doul Utsav and I feel blessed'', he told reporters after offering prayers.

Sarma said that he prayed for the welfare and well-being of the people of the state.

''I also extend my greetings and best wishes to the people of Barpeta on the occasion of Doul Utsav'', he said.

The chief minister later posted on X, ''the Doul Utsav in Barpeta, observed with full traditional fervour, holds special significance in the hearts of every Assamese. Blessed to have been a part of this year's festivities along with a sea of people''.

He also invited everyone to visit Barpeta Sattra and experience Holi here.

''On the auspicious occasion of Doul purnima, prayed for the welfare and prosperity of the people of Bharat'', he said.

The chief minister also listened to the Holi geets (songs) by the inmates of the monastery.

Holi or the festival of colours in Assam is synonymous with the unique four-day celebration of Doul Mahotsav in the famed Sattra (Monastery) in Barpeta district, an important seat of Vaishnav culture and traditions, about 95 km from Guwahati.

Barpeta Sattra, founded by Vaishnav saint Sankardeva's disciple Madhavdeva, resonates for four days with the sounds and devotion of people who come from far and near to celebrate the festival with both religious fervour and frenzied abandon.

More than a lakh people, including women who are otherwise barred from entering the sattra during the rest of the year, throng to the monastery which comes alive with colour, holi geets, 'bhaonas' (theatre).

''The Doul mahotsav celebrated at this sattra is unique to the region and is based on the legend of Lord Krishna's visit to his consort Ghunusa that angers his wife'', a Sattra official said.

The first day of the 'Doul' festival is called 'Gondh' which begins with a huge bonfire of reeds set ablaze by the 'bhakats' or disciples of the monastery in front of the main 'kirtanghar' or the main prayer hall, he said.

The kirtanghar is an architectural marvel, reflecting the simple but distinctive characteristics of the namghar as visualised by Sankardeva, where major religious activities of the monastery are held.

The image of Krishna, also called 'Kaliya Gosain' (the dark lord) by the locals, is carried around ritualistically in a procession as devotees play the cymbals and drums. The image is then placed near the fire before being taken back into the shrine.

The grand finale of the festival on the fourth day, is called ''seuri' where Krishna's image is placed in a palanquin and is again taken out in a grand procession around the town, ostensibly to Ghunusa's house, by devotees who are smeared with 'fakua' or coloured powders.

After the procession, the devotees bring back Lord Krishna to the sattra where he is barred entry to his home by an irate wife.

The devotees divide themselves into two groups--one supporting Krishna and the other his wife--and engage in a heated argument with the Lord's supporters ultimately breaking the bamboo poles barring their way.

Finally, supporters of Lord Krishna allow him to be admonished by the supporters of his wife and gain entry to the shrine once again.

The festival is an integral part of the district's culture with people, hailing from here but settled elsewhere, usually trying to make it here during the festivities.

