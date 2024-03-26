Left Menu

26-03-2024
Production commences on season fifth and final season of Netflix's 'You'
Streaming service Netflix has announced that production has started on the fifth and final season of Penn Badgley-starrer series ''You''.

The streamer shared the news on its social media handles along with a photo of Badgley, who is seen crossing a street in New York City.

''Back to where it all began. The 5th and final season of 'YOU' is now in production,'' Netflix posted on Instagram.

''You'', a psychological thriller series, is based on the books by Caroline Kepnes and follows Joe Goldberg, a bookstore manager and serial killer who falls in love and develops an extreme obsession.

The first season of the show, which debuted in 2018, was set in New York City, before shifting to Los Angeles for the sophomore chapter (2019) and then to San Francisco's suburb of Madre Linda for season three (2021).

The show's fourth season, which was set in London and split into two parts, premiered on Netflix in 2023.

At the fourth season's conclusion, Goldberg had returned to New York City with his wealthy partner Kate and a dangerous new lease on life.

For the finale season, executive producers Michael Foley and Justin W Lo will be serving as co-showrunners.

They have taken over for Sera Gamble, who originally developed ''You'' with Greg Berlanti, and ran the show for the first four seasons.

Season five will also feature newcomers Anna Camp, Griffin Matthews and Madeline Brewer.

