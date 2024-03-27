Left Menu

Expect Romance in 'Flex X Cop' Season 2, Says Writer Kim Ba Da

Devdiscourse | Seoul | Updated: 27-03-2024 09:03 IST | Created: 27-03-2024 09:03 IST
Image Credit: SBS TV
In an intriguing development for fans of the hit K-drama, 'Flex X Cop,' the show's writer, Kim Ba Da, has confirmed that the eagerly awaited Season 2 will indeed weave a romantic narrative between its leading characters, portrayed by Ahn Bo Hyun and Park Ji Hyun. This announcement follows closely on the heels of the Season 1 finale, which aired on March 23, leaving fans yearning for more.

Kim Ba Da shared these insights during a written interview with OSEN, expressing her deep appreciation for the audience's overwhelming support and engagement. "The journey over the past two months has been truly fulfilling. Seeing how much the viewers have embraced the narrative and characters is immensely gratifying," she remarked, highlighting the positive reception and success of the series.

The first season of the crime drama, 'Flex X Cop' struck a delicate balance, offering a light-hearted yet gripping take on the investigative drama genre. Despite delving into murder cases, the aim was to ensure resolutions within a span of two episodes, steering clear of a somber ambiance. "My vision was to craft a series that leaned more towards a classic mystery, rather than bogging down with the intricacies of a technical investigation," Kim explained, shedding light on her creative process and the thematic choices for the show.

Praise was also lavished upon the cast for their compelling portrayals, significantly contributing to the series' appeal. "Ahn Bo Hyun and Park Ji Hyun have been phenomenal, bringing depth and warmth to their roles," Kim acknowledged, appreciating their efforts in bringing the characters of Jin Yi Soo and a righteous detective to life, respectively.

The revelation that has set the fanbase abuzz, however, is the confirmation of a blossoming romance in the upcoming season. With the complexities surrounding family secrets and personal tragedies having been addressed in Season 1, Season 2 promises a lighter, more enriching narrative. "Fans can look forward to witnessing the chemistry and evolving romance between Yi Soo and Kang Hyun. Their journey together is set to be a central theme," Kim teased, elevating expectations for the new season.

As anticipation builds for the return of 'Flex X Cop,' the assurance of a romantic turn in the storyline adds an exciting dimension to the series. With Kim Ba Da at the helm, viewers can expect a season that not only captivates with its mystery and intrigue but also warms hearts with its exploration of love and relationships.

