Left Menu

Jill Biden wrote children's book about her White House cat, Willow, that will be published in June

Jill Biden has written a childrens picture book about her White House cat, Willow, that will be published in June. Simon Schuster announced on Wednesday that Willow the White House Cat tells the story of how the short-haired tabby ended up at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. Aides previously had said the cat impressed Jill Biden after it jumped on stage as she spoke at a Pennsylvania farm during the 2020 presidential campaign.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-03-2024 01:29 IST | Created: 28-03-2024 01:29 IST
Jill Biden wrote children's book about her White House cat, Willow, that will be published in June
  • Country:
  • United States

Jill Biden has written a children's picture book about her White House cat, Willow, that will be published in June. Simon & Schuster announced on Wednesday that ''Willow the White House Cat'' tells the story of how the short-haired tabby ended up at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. Aides previously had said the cat impressed Jill Biden after it jumped on stage as she spoke at a Pennsylvania farm during the 2020 presidential campaign. Biden later adopted the cat and named it after her hometown of Willow Grove, Pennsylvania. ''As Willow bounds from room to room, exploring history in her new home, she learns quickly about all of the incredible people who make the People's House' run,'' the first lady said in the publisher's announcement.

''They welcomed Willow with love and care, just as they did Joe and me, the First Families who came before us, and all of the people who step foot into this home,'' she said.

''Making many new friends along the way, Willow's journey gives the world a cats-eye' view of all the ins and outs of America's most famous address,'' she added. Willow, now four years old, is the only Biden pet still living at the White House. They have had three German shepherd dogs. Champ died in 2021, and Major and later Commander were sent away after exhibiting aggressive behaviour, including biting Secret Service personnel and members of the White House staff. Presidential pets are an enduring source of public fascination and often the subject of books. George HW Bush's dog, Millie, ''opined'' on her White House life in ''Millie's Book'', and first lady Hillary Clinton wrote a book about the letters that were sent to her family pets, cat Socks and dog Buddy. Books have also been written about President Barack Obama's white-chested Portuguese water dog, Bo. ''Willow the White House Cat'' will be published by Paula Wiseman Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster Children's Publishing. It was co-written with award-winning author Alyssa Satin Capucilli and illustrated by acclaimed artist Kate Berube. Jill Biden will donate proceeds from sales of the book to charities that support military dogs.

The first lady's previous children's titles are ''Don't Forget, God Bless Our Troops'' and ''Joey: The Story of Joe Biden''. She published her memoir, ''Where the Light Enters'', in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: BioNTech gets US agency notice over default on COVID vaccine royalties; Ex-leaders of Massachusetts veterans' home avoid prison over COVID outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech gets US agency notice over default on COVID va...

 Global
2
VP Bawumia Commissions National Fire Service Training School in Ghana

VP Bawumia Commissions National Fire Service Training School in Ghana

Ghana
3
Why Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Floki Inu (Floki) Keep Falling - Is the Meme Coin Bubble Popping? RETIK Finance (RETIK) Emerges as New Favorite Crypto

Why Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Floki Inu (Floki) Keep Falling - Is the Meme Coin B...

 United States
4
Holy Grail of Healthcare: The Physical & Mental Benefits of Digital Tech

Holy Grail of Healthcare: The Physical & Mental Benefits of Digital Tech

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024