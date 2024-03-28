Left Menu

From delivering some path-breaking performances in Bollywood to starting a new journey as a politician, actor Kangana Ranaut is ready to play a new role in her life.

ANI | Updated: 28-03-2024 07:30 IST | Created: 28-03-2024 07:30 IST
"Always been glorious right-wing personality": Kangana Ranaut opens up on donning a hat of politician
Kangana Ranaut (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
From delivering some path-breaking performances in Bollywood to starting a new journey as a politician, actor Kangana Ranaut is ready to play a new role in her life. Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday opened about her new role as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and her plans to join politics.

During a conversation at Times Now Summit, when Kangana was asked if she already had plans of joining politics, she said, "The decision is always with the party but I have always openly supported BJP regardless of whether I am a party member or not. I have always fought for BJP and supported Bharat. I always felt that my natural alignment of ideology or personality has always been that of a tadkta-bhadkta right wing or a glorious right-wing personality." Kangana added, "To be a leader, people should say that 'she should be a leader'. I think it's a different kind of role and responsibility."

Kangana was announced as the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi on Sunday. The BJP released its fifth list of candidates for 16 states for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The party has released the names of the candidates for the Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Rajasthan, Haryana, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Mizoram, Sikkim, Telangana, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh. Taking to Instagram stories, Ranaut shared the news and also thanked the BJP leadership.

"My beloved Bharat and Bhartiya Janta's own party, Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) has always had my unconditional support, today the national leadership of BJP has announced me as their Lok Sabha candidate from my birth place Himachal Pradesh, Mandi (constituency) I abide by the high command's decision on contesting Lok Sabha polls," she wrote. She added, "I feel honoured and elated to officially join the party. I look forward to be a worthy karyakarta and a reliable public servant. Thanks."

Kangana Ranaut has been fielded from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, a stronghold of Congress. On the work front, Kangana will be next seen in 'Emergency', which also marks her first solo directorial. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

