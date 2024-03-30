Left Menu

Woman killed in tiger attack in MP’s Umaria district

PTI | Umaria | Updated: 30-03-2024 18:47 IST | Created: 30-03-2024 18:47 IST
A 55-year-old woman died after she was attacked by a tiger while collecting 'mahua' flowers in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district on Saturday, an official said.

The big cat pounced on Ram Bai in the afternoon inside the Neusa forest of Ghunghuti forest range, close to the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, he said.

Sub Divisional Officer Forest Digendra Singh said Bai had ventured into the wooded stretch along with her family members to collect mahua flowers, used for medicinal purposes and a type of alcoholic drink. The tiger attacked Bai when her family members had gone to fetch water. On their return, they alerted forest officials about the incident, he added.

