Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2024 10:28 IST | Created: 31-03-2024 10:28 IST
Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Beyoncé Cowboy Carter album takes 'deeper dive' into country music history

U.S. music superstar Beyoncé on Friday released her highly anticipated country album, Cowboy Carter, which she says was born out of an experience years ago where she "did not feel welcomed." Country music legends Linda Martell and Willie Nelson are featured on the album released on Friday, which also had duets with Miley Cyrus, Post Malone and a cover of Dolly Parton's famed "Jolene."

Japan finally screens 'Oppenheimer', with trigger warnings, unease in Hiroshima

Best picture winner "Oppenheimer" finally premiered in Japan on Friday, eight months after a controversial grassroots marketing push and concerns about how its nuclear theme would be received in the only country to suffer atomic bombing. The biggest winner at this month's Academy Awards, the film directed by Christopher Nolan about U.S. physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who led the race to develop the atomic bomb, has grossed nearly $1 billion globally.

