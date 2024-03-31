Left Menu

Ranbir Kapoor spills the beans on how much he paid Alia Bhatt's girl gang during their 'joota churai' ceremony

As they discussed Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding, Kapil Sharma asked Ranbir about the rumours of him paying a large sum during the 'joota chupai' ritual. Ranbir denied the rumours, saying that they only gave a modest amount.

ANI | Updated: 31-03-2024 18:12 IST | Created: 31-03-2024 18:12 IST
Ranbir Kapoor spills the beans on how much he paid Alia Bhatt's girl gang during their 'joota churai' ceremony
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma launched his latest comedy show, 'The Great Indian Kapil Show,' on Saturday. The episode featured the Kapoor family members--Neetu, Ranbir, and his sister Riddhima.

During the show, they discussed Ranbir and Alia's wedding, with the 'Animal' actor sharing a humorous story about the 'joota churai' ritual from the ceremony. As they discussed Ranbir and Alia Bhatt's wedding, Sharma asked Ranbir about the rumours of him paying a large sum during the 'joota chupai' ritual. Ranbir denied the rumours, saying that they only gave a modest amount.

Neetu Kapoor added that they did offer some cash. Ranbir then recounted how Alia's sister initially requested a substantial sum, but they negotiated it down to a couple of thousand. Archana Puran Singh expressed surprise at the modest amount, saying, "In thousand. So less." To this, Ranbir replied, "Yes. The wedding happened at home. The shoes would still be at home. Take them if you want." Later, all laughed together.

During the conversation, Ranbir also shared anecdotes from his life, including the first and only time he received a smack from his father, the late actor Rishi Kapoor. He reminisced about a Diwali puja at RK Studios when he was around 8 or 9 years old and accidentally wore shoes inside the temple, leading to the reprimand. Ranbir and Alia had tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony held at the former's Bandra residence, Vastu, on April 14, 2022, after dating for five years. The couple welcomed their first child in November of the same year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese town leads the way to a low waste society

Japanese town leads the way to a low waste society

 Global
2
Empowering Youth: A fundamental pillar of Muslim Council of Elders' work

Empowering Youth: A fundamental pillar of Muslim Council of Elders' work

 United Arab Emirates
3
Crews carefully start removing first piece of twisted steel from collapsed Baltimore bridge

Crews carefully start removing first piece of twisted steel from collapsed B...

 United States
4
Govt forms 14th task force to explore use of biochar in steel production

Govt forms 14th task force to explore use of biochar in steel production

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Entrepreneurship: A Catalyst for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Renewable Energy Adoption in Developing Countries: Challenges and Opportunities

Reinforcement Learning: From Gaming to Real-World Applications

Deepfake Technology: Detection and Prevention of Digital Deception

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024