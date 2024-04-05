Left Menu

Popular Kathak dancer Yasmin Singh mesmerizes audience at Miranda House

In a mesmerizing display of grace, a Kathak dance performance led by critically acclaimed Yasmin Singh captivated audiences at Miranda House on Thursday.

In a mesmerizing display of grace, a Kathak dance performance led by critically acclaimed Yasmin Singh captivated audiences at Miranda House on Thursday.

The hour-long performance had multiple sequences including one on the harrowing ordeal faced by Draupadi, the main female protagonist of the Hindu epic Mahabharata. Yasmin and her team depicted the abuse faced by Draupadi when Kauravas made an attempt to publicly disrobe her in the royal court.

The performance began with a traditional prayer to the gods, followed by storytelling through rhythmic footwork and expressive movements. With music from Pandit Jaikishan Maharaj, the dancers mixed tradition and innovation, showing off Kathak's timeless charm.

One of the highlights of the evening was the Tarana, a fast-paced composition where intricate footwork was showcased with precision and flair. Audience expressed awe at the dancers' skill and artistry, with many describing the experience as 'dreamy' and 'mesmerizing.'

"This is the first time I have seen Yasmin ma'am performing live. The entire performance was so dreamy and mesmerising," Kritika, a second-year student at Miranda House said. "It was like a movie running in front of me. I felt so blessed to be present here. I am fond of a classical dancer. I am also a trained dancer but I could never imagine performing like her ever," said another student Sumedha.

Yasmin Singh is a well-known Indian classical dancer and Kathak artiste. She's recognized for bringing back the Raigarh Gharana Kathak style. She has showcased her talent at various events like the Khajuraho Dance Festival, earning praise for her natural beauty, talent, and grace. (ANI)

