Punjab CM Mann Assures Kejriwal's Good Health After Tihar Visit

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann met Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in jail and said Kejriwal asked him to support INDIA bloc candidates in Lok Sabha polls. Kejriwal's health is fine and getting insulin. He asked people not to worry and vote in elections. This was Mann's second meeting with Kejriwal in jail.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2024 14:15 IST | Created: 30-04-2024 14:15 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday met his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal in jail and said the AAP supremo asked him to actively campaign for INDIA bloc candidates in the Lok Sabha polls.

Mann also told reporters that Kejriwal's health is fine and he is getting insulin. The Delhi chief minister asked people not to worry about him and exercise their franchise during the elections, he said.

This was Mann's second meeting in jail with Kejriwal in a fortnight.

Kejriwal has been lodged in Tihar jail under judicial custody in an excise policy-linked money-laundering case since April 1.

