Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar offers prayers at Mahabodhi temple

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday visited Bodh Gaya and prayed at the Mahabodhi temple, Buddhisms holiest shrine.Soon after arriving at Gaya International Airport, the vice president went straight to the 1,500-year-old Mahabodhi temple.

PTI | Gaya | Updated: 07-04-2024 13:45 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 13:45 IST
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday visited Bodh Gaya and prayed at the Mahabodhi temple, Buddhism's holiest shrine.

Soon after arriving at Gaya International Airport, the vice president went straight to the 1,500-year-old Mahabodhi temple. The vice president was received by Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar at the airport.

''The vice president, accompanied by Bihar Governor, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, offered prayers at Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya...'' said Raj Bhawan, Bihar, in a post on X, immediately after Dhankhar visited the temple.

Later in the day, Dhankhar will attend the 6th annual convocation of the Indian Institute of Management Bodh Gaya. Security has already been beefed up in Gaya in view of the vice president's visit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

