Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' & Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan' to hit theaters on April 11

Action film “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan”, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, and Ajay Devgn-led ''Maidaan'' will now release on April 11, the makers have announced.

The two films were earlier scheduled to be make their debuts in theatres on April 10 but as the festival of Eid will be celebrated on April 11, the makers decided to shift the release.

Akshay and Tiger shared the news of their film's new release on their respective Instagram pages on Monday evening.

''Bade aur Chote aur poori 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' ki team ki taraf se aap sab ko advance mein Eid Mubarak. Dekhiye #BadeMiyanChoteMiyan on Eid with your entire family, now releasing on 11th April only in cinemas,'' read the post on Akshay's page.

''Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'' is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar of ''Sultan'' and ''Bharat'' fame, and produced by Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ.

The film, which also stars Prithiviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F, will see Akshay and Tiger perform death-defying stunts as they play two elite soldiers who embark on a mission to recover a stolen AI weapon.

Devgn also announced that ''Maidaan'', a period sports biopic on Syed Abdul Rahim, will release on April 11.

''Mark your calendars! #Maidaan release across cinemas in India on 10th April, with special previews starting 6pm onwards. Full scale release to follow on the Eid holiday on 11th April. Reserve your seats now,'' the actor posted.

''Maidaan'' is directed by Amit Sharma and produced by Boney Kapoor.

