Left Menu

Taylor Swift treats fans with 'The Tortured Poets Department' lyrics on Eclipse Day

Pop queen Taylor Swift, showed her marketing prowess by teasing lyrics on April 8, the day of the eclipse, just moments before the celestial event swept across North America.

ANI | Updated: 09-04-2024 11:53 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 11:53 IST
Taylor Swift treats fans with 'The Tortured Poets Department' lyrics on Eclipse Day
Taylor Swift (Image source: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Pop queen Taylor Swift, showed her marketing prowess by teasing lyrics on April 8, the day of the eclipse, just moments before the celestial event across North America. As people marvelled at the rare solar eclipse, which won't happen in the US again until 2045, Swift gave fans a glimpse of what to expect from her upcoming April 19 album. This sneak peek of the lyrics sent her fans into a frenzy in anticipation of her eleventh studio album.

Taylor Swift, took to her Instagram Story to provide a link for fans to preorder her album and posted a video showing a typewriter typing out what appeared to be lyrics. "Crowd goes wild at her fingertips/Half moonshine, Full eclipse," the typewriter writes.

Swifties quickly directed their attention to the singer and praised her "iconic" marketing strategy. One of her fans on X (formerly Twitter) exclaimed, "Mother set this eclipse upp OMGG." Another fan appreciated her thoughtful gesture, stating, "Her teasing these lyrics on the day of the eclipse."

Several comments poured in, praising Swift as the "marketing Queen" or "marketing genius." A fan humorously wrote, "She organized the entire eclipse just so she could tease these lyrics. Her power!"

Another emotional fan expressed, "A their the fact that today is an eclipse day AND 11 days before TTPD. April 19 is such a perfect day for so many reasons, this is a new one we go on and on about her planning, but how is the universe always on her side." The Tortured Poets Department album comes out on April 19. Taylor has revealed four different variants for her 2024 record. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cong, AAP eye tribal LS seats in Gujarat; BJP’s grip too strong, say political analysts

Cong, AAP eye tribal LS seats in Gujarat; BJP’s grip too strong, say politic...

 India
2
Aakash Educational Services appoints Deepak Mehrotra as new MD, CEO

Aakash Educational Services appoints Deepak Mehrotra as new MD, CEO

 India
3
Health News Roundup: TGeneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small trial; Trump says he will disclose abortion policy on Monday and more

Health News Roundup: TGeneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small tr...

 Global
4
Arrival of RDT kits for cholera in Malawi signals start of global diagnostics programme

Arrival of RDT kits for cholera in Malawi signals start of global diagnostic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024