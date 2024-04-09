Singapore's Indian Origin Actor Overjoyed to Be Cast in 'Monkey Man'

Mathi Alagan, an Indian-origin Singaporean actor, says it was an ''incredible opportunity'' to feature in Dev Patel's directorial debut ''Monkey Man''.

Inspired by the legend of Lord Hanuman, ''Monkey Man'' is set in Mumbai and features Patel as Kid, who is out to avenge a past wrong.

Alagan expressed gratitude towards Patel, the star of multiple Oscar-winning movie ''Slumdog Millionaire'' as well as films like ''Hotel Mumbai'', ''The Personal History of David Copperfield'' and ''The Green Knight''.

''Grateful beyond words for the incredible opportunity to be a part of Monkey Man, helmed by a true legend in the industry. Working alongside Dev Patel has been an absolute honour and a masterclass in itself,'' the 59-year-old actor wrote on Instagram on Sunday.

Alagan, who has a small role as an arms dealer in ''Monkey Man'', also shared a clip of his scene from the movie, which was released in Singapore last week.

''His and his team's vision, dedication and passion for storytelling have left an indelible mark on me. It's been a journey of learning, growth, and sheer joy. Thank you for trusting me with a role in your creation. Thankful that the world is witnesses the magic we've crafted as a team,'' he added in the post.

In Singapore, the actor has starred in local television series ''Tanglin'' (2015 to 2018) and legal drama ''Code Of Law'' (2012 to 2020).

