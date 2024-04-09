Olympic rings for the Paris Games will be displayed on the Eiffel Tower

Left Menu

The Olympic rings will be displayed on the Eiffel Tower, organizers said in a statement on Tuesday, as the French capital prepares to mark 100 days until the start of the Paris Games.A 29-meter 95-foot- -long and 15-meter 49-foot -high structure of five Olympic rings, made entirely of recycled French steel, will be displayed on the south side of the 135-year-old historic landmark in central Paris, overlooking the Seine River.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 09-04-2024 19:15 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 19:15 IST
  • Country:
  • France

A 29-meter (95-foot-) -long and 15-meter (49-foot) -high structure of five Olympic rings, made entirely of recycled French steel, will be displayed on the south side of the 135-year-old historic landmark in central Paris, overlooking the Seine River. About 10,500 athletes will parade through the heart of the French capital on boats on the Seine along a 6-kilometer (3.7-mile) route in the opening ceremony at sunset on July 26. The Eiffel Tower will feature prominently in the July 26-Aug. 11 Paris Games and the following Paralympics. The Olympic and Paralympic medals in Paris are being embedded with pieces from a hexagonal chunk of iron taken from the monument.

The hugely popular 330-meter (1083-foot) landmark in central Paris has seen soaring visitor numbers in the lead-up to the 2024 Games. Work on the Eiffel Tower to install the rings is set to begin at the end of the month, the organizers said.

