Kit Harington says 'GoT' spinoff on Jon Snow is 'off the table'

British star Kit Harington has revealed that a spinoff series based around his ''Game of Thrones'' character Jon Snow is no longer in development as the team couldn't find the right story.

Harington rose to global stardom with his performance as Jon Snow, a brooding warrior and one of the pivotal characters, in the HBO epic fantasy show that ended in May 2019 after eight seasons. It was reported in June 2022 that HBO was developing a Jon Snow spin-off with Harington in talks to reprise the role.

Giving an update on the project, Harington told American news outlet Screenrant that the potential show is ''off the table''.

"I hadn't really ever spoken about it, because it was in development. I didn't want it leaked out that it was being developed. I didn't want the thing to happen where people kind of start theorising, getting either excited about it or hating the idea of it, when it may never happen. Because in development, you look at every angle, and you see whether it's worth it,'' the 37-year-old actor said.

"And currently, it's not. Currently, it's off the table, because we all couldn't find the right story to tell that we were all excited about enough. So, we decided to lay down tools with it for the time being. There may be a time in the future where we return to it, but at the moment, no. It's firmly on the shelf,'' he added.

Post ''Game of Thrones'', Harington has appeared in superhero movie ''Eternals'' and ''Baby Ruby'', as well as shows like ''Modern Love'' and ''Extrapolations''. He is currently promoting the upcoming crime drama film "Blood for Dust".

HBO continued the "Thrones" universe with "House of the Dragon", which will return with season two in June this year. Another spin-off show, titled "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight", will soon go into production.

