Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 258: Release Date, Time and predictions

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 258 features protagonist Yuji who can now execute continuous Black Flashes, enhancing his combat abilities. Fans are keen to see how this ability affects his ongoing battle with the cursed spirit Sukuna. As of now, there are no confirmed spoilers for Chapter 258, but many anticipate pivotal developments in the fight.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 258 Release Details

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 258 is set to release in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine on Monday, April 29, 2024, at 12 AM Japan Standard Time (JST). Fans outside of Japan can access the chapter online through Viz Media and Shueisha's Manga Plus, as well as through the Shonen Jump App available for both Android and iOS devices. Note that the release times will vary based on your geographic location.

Below are the local release times for JJK Chapter 258 across various global time zones:

Pacific Standard Time (PST): 7 AM, Sunday, April 28, 2024

Eastern Standard Time (EST): 10 AM, Sunday, April 28, 2024

British Summer Time (BST): 4 PM, Sunday, April 28, 2024

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 5 PM, Sunday, April 28, 2024

Indian Standard Time (IST): 8:30 PM, Sunday, April 28, 2024

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 11 PM, Sunday, April 28, 2024

Japanese Standard Time (JST): 12 AM, Monday, April 29, 2024

Australia Central Time (ACST): 1:30 AM, Monday, April 29, 2024

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 257

The chapter starts with a conversation between Uraume and Sukuna focused on Yuji Itadori. Uraume shares an observation that they detected similarities between Yuji and Sukuna, which leads Sukuna to hypothesize that Yuji could be the reincarnation of his twin’s soul. He further contemplates that Jin Itadori, Yuji’s father, might have been involved with Kenjaku. Sukuna theorizes that embedding one of his fingers in Yuji at birth was a strategic move to strengthen Yuji as a vessel, intended for the complexities of the Culling Game.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 258 Prediction

Given the dramatic escalation in Yuji Itadori's abilities and Sukuna's apparent concern, JJK Chapter 258 is likely to delve deeper into Sukuna’s current psychological state. The chapter could explore his reactions to Yuji's sudden increase in power and strategic prowess, highlighting Sukuna’s potential strategies to regain control or counter Yuji's attacks.

Additionally, JJK Chapter 258 might include a focus on Megumi Fushiguro, influenced by witnessing Yuji’s powerful performance. His storyline could be developed further, possibly showing a new resolve or a strategic shift in how he might engage in the ongoing battle or support Yuji.

The story might also introduce another flashback, potentially revolving around Kenjaku and Jin Itadori. This backstory could be crucial for understanding their motivations and past actions, especially in terms of their connections to Sukuna and the broader implications for the Culling Game. This flashback could reveal Jin's awareness of Kenjaku’s identity and reasons for cooperating with him, providing deeper insight into the complex relationships and historical manipulations at play within the series.