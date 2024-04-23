Left Menu

Saudi Al Arabiya TV reopens Sudan offices

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 23-04-2024 18:29 IST | Created: 23-04-2024 18:29 IST
Saudi-owned broadcaster Al Arabiya TV said on Tuesday that authorities in Sudan have allowed them to reopen their offices in the country.

Sudan had earlier in April suspended Al Arabiya along with its sister network Al Hadath due to what the country's minister of information said was "a lack of commitment to the required professionalism and transparency."

