Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur excited about OTT release of 'The Family Star'

After a successful theatrical run, Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Deverakonda-starrer 'The Family Star', is now all set to start its OTT journey.

ANI | Updated: 24-04-2024 20:17 IST | Created: 24-04-2024 20:17 IST
Poster of The Family Star (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
After a successful theatrical run, Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Deverakonda-starrer 'The Family Star', is now all set to start its OTT journey. Excited about the film's premiere on OTT, Mrunal said, "Working on The Family Star has been an absolute joy, especially alongside Vijay and the rest of the talented cast. This film is a heartfelt ode to the power of love and the unbreakable ties that bind families together. My character, Indu, is a woman of strength and grace who has her own agency and not only fits right into Govardhan's life but also uplifts it. I can't wait for the audience on Prime Video across the globe to witness Indu and Govardhan's story, filled with moments of love, heartbreak, and above all resilience and hope."

Vijay also expressed his excitement. "Talking about his role, Vijay Deverakonda shared, "Playing Govardhan in The Family Star was a deeply rewarding experience. He is your ideal yet real hero, someone who shoulders the responsibility of his entire family without complaining or seeking recognition for the personal sacrifices he makes. His journey reflects the everyday struggles and triumphs of the middle class, which will resonate with audiences across cultures. The film beautifully captures the essence of family bonds and the complexities of love, and I'm excited for audiences worldwide to witness this emotional rollercoaster..."

'The Family Star' will be out on Prime Video on April 26. It is directed by Parasuram Petla. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

