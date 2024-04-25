Left Menu

Jane Campion Honored with Pardo d’Onore Manor Award at Locarno Film Festival

Oscar winner Jane Campion will receive the Pardo d'Onore Manor Award at the Locarno Film Festival for her lifetime achievements. The festival, running from August 7-17, will screen her films "An Angel at My Table" and "The Piano." Campion will also participate in a panel discussion.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 25-04-2024 15:55 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 15:55 IST
Jane Campion Honored with Pardo d’Onore Manor Award at Locarno Film Festival
  • Country:
  • United States

Oscar-winning director Jane Campion will be honoured with the Pardo d'Onore Manor Award for lifetime achievement at this year's Locarno Film Festival.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the New Zealand-born filmmaker will receive the tribute on August 16 during the 77th edition of the festival.

The prestigious gala, to be held in Switzerland's Locarno, will commence on August 7 and will conclude on August 17.

Two of Campion's films ''An Angel at My Table'' (1990) and 1993 Palme d'Or winning global breakthrough ''The Piano'' will be screened at the festival; these films have been handpicked by the 69-year-old director.

Campion, who won the best director Oscar for ''The Power of the Dog'' in 2022, will also be a part of the panel discussion on the closing day. In the past, filmmakers including Agnes Varda, Ken Loach, Jean-Luc Godard, Werner Herzog, Kelly Reichardt, and Harmony Korine have been feted with the Pardo d'Onore Manor Award at Locarno.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
WRAPUP 1-Luxury sector outlook clouded by China's slow recovery

WRAPUP 1-Luxury sector outlook clouded by China's slow recovery

Global
2
Nikki Haley Holdouts Refuse to Abandon Her Candidacy or Endorse Trump

Nikki Haley Holdouts Refuse to Abandon Her Candidacy or Endorse Trump

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA says commercial milk safe despite bird flu virus presence; US Supreme Court faces fight over emergency abortions after toppling Roe and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA says commercial milk safe despite bird flu virus...

 Global
4
Samsung Empowers Youth with National Skilling Initiative in Future Technologies

Samsung Empowers Youth with National Skilling Initiative in Future Technolog...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024