Goa CM offers prayers at Mahalaxmi Prasanna Temple on his birthday

Goa Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant offered prayers at Shree Mahalaxmi Prasanna Temple, Sankhali on the occasion of his birthday on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 24-04-2024 17:05 IST | Created: 24-04-2024 17:05 IST
Goa CM Pramod Sawant offering prayers at Mahalaxmi Prasanna Temple on his birthday (Photo\X: @DrPramodPSawant). Image Credit: ANI
Goa Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant offered prayers at Shree Mahalaxmi Prasanna Temple, Sankhali on the occasion of his birthday on Wednesday. In a post of 'X' he shared some photographs and wrote, "Offered prayers at Shree Mahalaxmi Prasanna Temple, Sankhali. Prayed for the peace, prosperity and happiness of the people of Goa."

Meanwhile, several political leaders also extended their wishes to Pramod Sawant including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Best wishes to Goa CM @DrPramodPSawant Ji on his birthday. He is making wonderful efforts to transform Goa and fulfil people's aspirations. Praying for his long and healthy life."

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also wished Sawant and said, "Heartiest wishes to Chief Minister of Goa, Dr @DrPramodPSawant ji on his birthday. A sincere and dedicated leader, he is deftly leading Goa towards a new era of development. Prayers to Maa Kamakhya and Srimanta Sankardev for his long and healthy life." Goa, which has two Lok Sabha seats, will vote on May 7 in the third phase of polling.

In North Goa, the prominent candidates include sitting BJP MP Shripad Naik and former Union minister Ramakant Khalap fielded by the Congress. In South Goa, the BJP has fielded industrialist Pallavi Dempo, while the Congress has nominated former naval officer Viriato Fernandes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

