Vote for democracy, end dictatorship: Sunita Kejriwal at West Delhi rally

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita said her husband has been in jail without his guilt proven, as she appeared for a second roadshow in as many days seeking people's votes against the ''dictatorship'' as ''daughter of Mother India.'' Standing through the sunroof of a car, she greeted people with folded hands and sought support for AAP candidate Mahabal Mishra from the West Delhi constituency.

People showered flower petals on her from their balconies as her carcade winded through the Mall Road, also known as Lala Ganesh Dass Khatri Marg. ''They have been keeping your chief minister and my husband Arvind Kejriwal in jail for the last one month. So far, no court has pronounced him guilty. They are saying the investigation is on. If the investigation continues for 10 years, will they keep him in jail for 10 years'''' she said from the car's sunroof.

''This is clearly their high-handedness and dictatorship,'' she said apparently hinting at the Narendra Modi-led central government for the jailing of her husband, who she called a ''lion.'' ''Nobody can bend Kejriwal ji. Nobody can break him. He is the true son of Mother India. Today, this daughter of Mother India is urging you to save this country, save Mother India. This country is going towards dictatorship, save it from dictatorship. ''Realise the strength of your vote. All of you have to go to vote on May 25. Promise, all of you will go to vote,'' Sunita Kejriwal, a former IRS officer said.

She said Kejriwal has been a diabetic for the last 22 years and taking insulin every day. He has to take 50 units of insulin a day.

''He went to jail, his insulin was stopped. His blood sugar level crossed 300 mark. This way his kidneys, liver could get damaged. For this as well, he had to go to the court. Do they want to eliminate Kejriwal ji?'' she said.

''I know all of you love Kejriwal ji a lot. And this what bothers them that why people of Delhi love Arvind Kejriwal ji so much. What is Arvind ji's fault?'' she asked. The political greenhorn said Kejriwal's only fault is that he gave free electricity and ensured 24-hour supply for the city residents.

He ''made schools for your children, Mohalla Clinics. And now, he will also give Rs 1,000 per month to women. That is why they arrested him,'' she said.

She urged the crowd to vote for INDIA alliance candidate Mishra, and said he has worked a lot for people in the past.

''All of you must vote for him. 'Button dabega jhadu pe'... We will remove dictatorship, save democracy. All of us will fight unitedly and win,'' she said.

Her entire speech was punctuated by loud shouts of ''Kejriwal zindabad,'' ''Kejriwal, I love you,'' ''Kejriwal sher hai'' and ''Jail ka jawab vote se.'' Earlier in the day, the AAP's youth wing organised a walkathon, 'Walk for Kejriwal', in support of the jailed leader under the party's 'Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se' campaign.

Young people and party workers gathered for the programme near Deshbandhu College in South Delhi.

The event saw the participation of Delhi cabinet ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi, Rajya Sabha MP ND Gupta and national secretary Pankaj Gupta, as well as AAP Lok Sabha candidates Somnath Bharti and Sahiram Pehalwan.

A washing machine was also put up at the venue in a symbolic gesture against the BJP, which the party has accused of whitewashing the past crimes of whoever joins it. ''Once these leaders are put in the BJP's washing machine, they come out clean and are given big positions, like Lok Sabha candidates and Chief Ministers,'' Bharadwaj said at the gathering.

He alleged that the same BJP which used to talk about putting Himanta Biswa Sarma in jail ''when he was washed in the BJP's washing machine, he became completely pure and is now the Chief Minister of Assam.''

