"Will targeting opposition and jailing them strengthen democracy?" questions AAP's Sanjay Singh

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has raised concerns about the tactics being used by the Modi government against opposition parties and its impact on democracy and national strength, including the freezing of Congress' accounts and the use of central agencies against the opposition parties. "By targeting the opposition, putting them in jail, freezing the accounts of the Congress party, and making everyone fear the CBI and ED, will democracy be strengthened in this way? Will the country be strengthened in this way? This is a big question," he said at a press conference in Vadodara on Saturday.

Singh questioned the impact of putting political leaders like Hemant Soren, Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Satyendar Jain behind bars. He wondered if this kind of politics will move the country forward or strengthen democracy. "Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren was put behind bars, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia, and Health Minister Satyendar Jain were put behind bars. Will the country move forward with this kind of politics? Will the country move forward like this or will democracy be strengthened like this?" he said.

The AAP leader also criticised PM Modi for ignoring key issues such as inflation, unemployment, and farmers' income. "Prime Minister does not talk about inflation, unemployment, or farmers' income. (PM) wants to run issue-less elections, but for the first time, it is happening that people are voting to strengthen the democracy in India, because people fear that if the elections end, so will Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution," he said.

With their eyes set on securing as many seats in Gujarat, the Aam Aadmi Party has introduced a list of 40-star campaigners for the Lok Sabha election campaign in the state. The star campaigner includes key leaders, including Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Atishi, Sanjay Singh, Gopal Rai, and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, to woo the voters in the state.

All 26 parliamentary seats in Gujarat will go to the polls in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 7. The third phase will include constituencies from Kutch, Banaskantha, Patan, Mehsana, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad East, Ahmedabad West, Surendranagar, Rajkot, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Anand, Kheda, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Chhota Udaipur, Bharuch, Bardoli, Navsari, and Valsad.

The counting of votes for all seven phases of the Lok Sabha Elections will take place on June 4. (ANI)

