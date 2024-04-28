Left Menu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu unveils 'Bangaram' on her birthday, promises a 'never-seen-before' experience

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu announces her new film titled "Bangaram" on her 37th birthday. The project comes after her hiatus due to a myositis diagnosis. "Bangaram" is produced by Tralala Moving Pictures. Samantha shared the title announcement teaser on Instagram. Her last release was "Kushi." She will also appear in the upcoming Prime Video series "Citadel: Honey Bunny."

Updated: 28-04-2024 14:53 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 14:53 IST
Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Sunday announced her new film titled ''Bangaram'' on the occasion of her 37th birthday.

The update comes months after ''The Family Man 2'' star said she will return to work after a seven-month hiatus following her myositis diagnosis in 2022.

''Bangaram'' will be produced under the banner of Tralala Moving Pictures.

Samantha shared the title announcement teaser of the upcoming film on her Instagram page.

''Not everything has to glitter to be golden. #Bangaram @tralalamovingpictures Starting soon,'' she captioned her post.

The actor's last big-screen release was ''Kushi''. Next up for Samantha is the Prime Video series ''Citadel: Honey Bunny'' opposite Varun Dhawan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

