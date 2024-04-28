High Court Grants Temporary Release to Murder Convict for Wedding Ceremony

The Delhi High Court has granted a man serving a life term for murder two weeks' parole to attend his engagement ceremony and wedding.

Granting the relief to Rahul Dev, the court noted that he was granted parole earlier as well and he had surrendered on time.

''In the totality of the facts and circumstances, the present petition is allowed. The petitioner is granted parole for a period of two weeks,'' Justice Amit Sharma said.

Dev was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in 2014 for the offences of murder and causing the disappearance of evidence or giving false information to screen offender under the Indian Penal Code.

He approached the court, seeking parole for four weeks to get engaged and married. The wedding is scheduled for April 30 at an Arya Samaj temple here.

The nominal roll received from Mandoli Jail, where he is lodged, stated that Dev was in custody for 14 years, six months and 25 days, with remission.

The court noted that the status report submitted by the prison reflected that he had availed parole from January 29 to March 5 and surrendered on time on March 6.

The court directed that the parole shall be counted from the date of the convict's release and asked him to surrender before the jail superintendent immediately on the expiry of the parole.

