Rahul Gandhi Responds to Marriage Question, Emphasizes Urgency
Addressing a rally in Rae Bareli parliamentary constituency for the first time after his nomination, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday faced a familiar query. When is he getting married
- Country:
- India
Addressing a rally in Rae Bareli parliamentary constituency for the first time after his nomination, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday faced a familiar query. When is he getting married? Soon, he assured.
As he ended his speech, Gandhi called his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to the front of the dais.
Putting his hand on her shoulders and fondly touching her face, Gandhi expressed his appreciation for her efforts in the Rae Bareli campaign.
''I am touring different parts of the country in the election and my sister is spending time here, a big thanks to her for this,'' he said.
Priyanka Gandhi then told him to answer the question somebody from the crowd had asked.
After a few moments as he tried to find out what the question was, Gandhi assured it will have to be soon now. ''Ab jaldi karni padegi,'' he said in Hindi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi
- Priyanka Gandhi
- Rae Bareli
- Congress
- Election
- Marriage
- Campaign
- Politics
- India
- Hindi
ALSO READ
Biden jabs Trump in election-year roast at correspondents' dinner
Biden jabs Trump in election-year roast at correspondents' dinner
Hathras Market: Voter Neglect, Discontent Prevail Ahead of UP Elections
Biden jabs Trump in election-year roast at correspondents' dinner
India's Success Emboldens Congress, Says PM Modi at Karnataka Election Rally