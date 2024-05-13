Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Responds to Marriage Question, Emphasizes Urgency

Addressing a rally in Rae Bareli parliamentary constituency for the first time after his nomination, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday faced a familiar query. When is he getting married

PTI | Raebareli | Updated: 13-05-2024 16:21 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 16:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Addressing a rally in Rae Bareli parliamentary constituency for the first time after his nomination, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday faced a familiar query. When is he getting married? Soon, he assured.

As he ended his speech, Gandhi called his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to the front of the dais.

Putting his hand on her shoulders and fondly touching her face, Gandhi expressed his appreciation for her efforts in the Rae Bareli campaign.

''I am touring different parts of the country in the election and my sister is spending time here, a big thanks to her for this,'' he said.

Priyanka Gandhi then told him to answer the question somebody from the crowd had asked.

After a few moments as he tried to find out what the question was, Gandhi assured it will have to be soon now. ''Ab jaldi karni padegi,'' he said in Hindi.

