India and France Kick Off 7th Edition of Joint Military Exercise SHAKTI

The 7th edition of the India-France Joint Military Exercise SHAKTI commenced today at the advanced Foreign Training Node in Umroi, Meghalaya, marking another significant step in military cooperation between the two nations. The biennial exercise, which alternates between India and France, runs from May 13th to May 26th, 2024. The opening ceremony was attended by notable dignitaries including H.E. Thierry Mathou, the French Ambassador to India, and Major General Prasanna Sudhakar Joshi, General Officer Commanding 51 Sub Area.

This year's exercise sees a contingent of 90 personnel from the Indian Armed Forces, primarily from the RAJPUT Regiment along with members from other arms and services. Observers from the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force are also participating. The French side is represented by 90 personnel from the 13th Foreign Legion Half-Brigade (13th DBLE).

Exercise SHAKTI aims to bolster the joint military capabilities of both countries to conduct multi-domain operations in sub-conventional warfare scenarios under Chapter VII of the United Nations Mandate. The focus of this year’s exercise is on semi-urban and mountainous terrain operations, with an emphasis on achieving high levels of physical fitness, refining tactical operations, and sharing best practices between the two forces.

During the exercise, both contingents will engage in a variety of tactical drills. These include responses to terrorist actions such as securing territories, establishing joint command posts and intelligence centers, securing helipads, conducting small team insertions and extractions, special heliborne operations, and cordon and search operations. Additionally, the use of drones and counter-drone systems will be prominently featured.

Exercise SHAKTI serves as a platform for both nations to exchange expertise in tactics, techniques, and procedures essential for conducting joint operations. This not only enhances interoperability but also strengthens the bonds of friendship and cooperation between the participating military personnel. The exercise is expected to further deepen defense cooperation and foster the longstanding bilateral relations between India and France, reinforcing their commitment to global peace and security.