TSMC says no damage to its Arizona facilities after incident

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 16-05-2024 07:57 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 07:57 IST
Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC said on Thursday there was no damage to its facilities after an incident at its Arizona factory construction site where a waste disposal truck driver was transported to a local hospital.
"This is an active investigation with no additional details that can be shared at this time," it said in a statement.
