Sakamoto Days Chapter 164 : Details, Potential Plots and More

Sakamoto Days Chapter 164 is set to be released on May 1, 2024, at 12 am JST. This chapter follows a thrilling development as Takamura's unexpected entry into the story heightens the excitement and suspense among fans. With tensions escalating, the audience is eager to see how the story will unfold.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 164 Release Details

The chapter will be available across different time zones on varying dates and times:

Pacific Time (PT): 7 am, Sunday, April 28

Central Time (CT): 9 am, Sunday, April 28

Eastern Time (ET): 10 am, Sunday, April 28

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): 3 pm, Sunday, April 28

Central European Time (CET): 4 pm, Sunday, April 28

Indian Standard Time (IST): 8:30 pm, Sunday, April 28

Philippine Time (PHT): 11 pm, Sunday, April 28

Japanese Standard Time (JST): 12 am, Monday, April 29

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): 1:30 am, Monday, April 29

This release schedule ensures that fans around the world can experience the chapter simultaneously.

For those looking to read Sakamoto Days Chapter 164, it will be available on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, and the Shonen Jump+ app.

Sakamoto Days chapter 163 recap

In Sakamoto Days chapter 163, the plot thickens dramatically. The chapter opens with a group of Uzuki's spies, who have infiltrated the JAA, gathered in a restroom discussing the lack of orders from Haruma regarding their mission. Their meeting is abruptly interrupted by noises from a bathroom stall, prompting them to investigate by firing shots into the stall. Unexpectedly, a hand reaches out through the bullet holes, grabs a spy by the nose, and uses a katana to decapitate him along with the door. The assailant is revealed to be Takamura, who then proceeds to eliminate the remaining spies in quick succession.

Meanwhile, Sakamoto and Nagumo are seen pleading with Uzuki, who is in his alternate persona as Akao, to maintain this facade to avoid lethal repercussions. Uzuki, fully aware of his limited time before reverting to his true self, appears receptive to the idea. However, their discussion is interrupted by an emergency alert on Nagumo's phone from the JAA, designating Uzuki, along with former Order members Nagumo and Sakamoto, as Special Class-A extermination targets. This declaration, which quickly reaches their allies including Shin and Shishiba, sows confusion among them.

Nagumo suspects Asaki's involvement in this drastic action, although the reasons behind such a severe decision remain unclear. As they grapple with this new threat, Uzuki's original personality seems to resurface. Amidst this chaos, Takamura makes a dramatic entrance, joining the trio at a critical moment.

Looking ahead to chapter 164, it is speculated that an intense confrontation will unfold between Uzuki, Sakamoto, Nagumo, and Takamura. Given the manga's reputation for dynamic and visually striking action scenes, this battle is expected to be a highlight. Additionally, the ongoing mystery surrounding Akao's death and Asaki's secretive actions may start to unravel, potentially offering crucial insights and revelations to the characters and readers alike.

Sakamoto Days chapter 164 Expected Plot

