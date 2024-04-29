Ncuti Gatwa Set to Star in 'The Importance of Being Earnest' Revival

''Doctor Who'' star Ncuti Gatwa is set to headline the cast of the revival of Oscar Wilde's classic play ''The Importance of Being Earnest'', set to take place in London's National Theatre.

According to Variety, Max Webster -- known for the stage productions of ''Macbeth'' and ''Life of Pi'' -- will direct the new version of the 1895 comedy. It marks Webster's National Theatre debut.

The story of ''The Importance of Being Earnest'' revolves around Jack Worthing who, while playing the role of dutiful guardian in the country, starts living in town under a false identity.

''Meanwhile, his friend Algernon Moncrieff takes on a similar facade. Unfortunately, living a double life has its drawbacks, especially when it comes to love. Hoping to impress two eligible ladies, the gentlemen find themselves caught in a web of lies from which they must carefully navigate,'' according to the official synopsis.

While Gatwa will play Algernon Moncrieff, Hugh Skinner (''Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again'') will star as Jack Worthing. Also part of the cast are Richard Cant as Reverend Canon Chasuble, Sharon D Clarke as Lady Bracknell and Amanda Lawrence as Miss Prism.

''The Importance of Being Earnest'' will premiere at the National Theatre's Lyttelton theatre on November 20 and close on January 25, 2025.

