India's World Class Quest: 16 Mixology Powerhouses Vie for the Coveted Title

The world of cocktails in India is undergoing a dynamic transformation, captivating enthusiasts worldwide with its unique fusion of flavours, cutting-edge techniques, and the infusion of indigenous ingredients. The 15th edition of Diageo Reserve World Class, the largest and most prestigious global bartending competition, has announced the top 16 bartenders in India. These talented bartenders will compete for the highly sought-after championship at the national finals in Gurugram later this June.

The Top 16 visionary mixologists, handpicked from a nationwide pool of talent, hail from different corners of India, weaving their unique stories into their liquid masterpieces. They represent the pinnacle of Indian mixology, and their run up to the World Class India Finale will solidify India's position as a global cocktail powerhouse.

The finalists were evaluated based on their professional skills, which included a deep knowledge of spirits, innovative mixology techniques, captivating cocktail presentations, and the ability to tell a story through their liquid creations. Throughout the competition, these talented individuals will be using a range of premium Diageo Reserve brands, including The Singleton, Johnnie Walker, Don Julio, Tanqueray No. TEN, Talisker, and Ketel One Vodka, to craft exhilarating elixirs. Prathmesh Mishra, Chief Commercial Officer, Diageo India, says, ''At Diageo Reserve, we're proud to provide a platform where India's finest bartending talent can shine. Through World Class, we are dedicated to nurturing creativity, fostering innovation, and empowering bartenders to reach new heights. By spotlighting bartenders and the craft of mixology, we aim to create and inspire elevated drink experiences that lead people to drink better.'' Beyond the competition, Diageo Reserve World Class is a breeding ground for exceptional talent. It's a platform that celebrates the vibrant Indian bartending community and their unwavering dedication to the art of the perfect drink. Since its inception, World Class has empowered and mentored over 400,000 bartenders worldwide, fostering innovation and shaping the future of cocktails.

Stay tuned for further updates on the journey of World Class India.

Here are the top 16 India Finalists of Diageo Reserve World Class India 2024: 1. Ganesh Boyinipally, Aidu, Hyderabad 2. Raj Kumar, Sundays, Chennai 3. Anshul Tiwari, The Bagh, The Forest Resort, Amritsar 4. Kumar Mongalam, Koyo Koyo, Hyatt Centric, Chandigarh 5. Santanu Chanda, Home by PVR, Delhi 6. Gracy Chourey, Copitas, Four Seasons Hotel, Bangalore 7. Alemchizung Jamir, Cosie, Pune 8. Deepak Pelne, Murphies, Pune 9. Siddhesh Palande, Perch wine and coffee bar, Mumbai 10. Hemanshu Badola, Molecule Air Bar, Noida 11. Aayushi Singh, Muro, Bangalore 12. Abhishek Mukherjee, Little Bit Sober, Kolkata 13. Saish Bagkar, Isabella's Tapas Bar, Goa 14. Arnold Hou, Room One, Goa 15. Rajneesh Barthwal, Loya, Taj Palace, Delhi 16. Nischal Suman, O Pedro, Mumbai To stay on top of all things World Class, follow @worldclassin Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2399934/World_Class_2024_Top_16.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2209487/Diageo_1_Logo.jpg

