Left Menu

Kareena, Malaika among celebrities to extend birthday wishes to Maheep Kapoor

Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Bhavana Pandey, and Chunky Panday sent birthday wishes to Maheep Kapoor, wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor, as she turned 42 on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 29-04-2024 20:18 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 20:18 IST
Kareena, Malaika among celebrities to extend birthday wishes to Maheep Kapoor
Maheep kapoor (image source: Instagram/maheepkapoor). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Bhavana Pandey, and Chunky Panday sent birthday wishes to Maheep Kapoor, wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor, as she turned 42 on Monday. To mark Maheep's birthday, Kareena posted a black and white photo of her on Instagram stories with a message: "Happy birthday Moheeeposss...Stay absolutely fabulous."

Karisma Kapoor posted a never-before-seen photo with Maheep from an event, both dressed in traditional clothes. She wrote: "Happy birthday Moheeeps.. Have a fabulous day."

Malaika shared a picture on Instagram stories featuring her, Maheep, Kareena, and her sister Amrita Arora. In the photo, Malaika wore a yellow single-strap dress, while Maheep chose a white top and blue denim jeans.

She captioned the photo: "Happy birthday darling moheepossss." Bhavana, the wife of actor Chunky Panday, posted a collection of old photos with Maheep on Instagram stories.

She wrote: "Happy Birthday... my absolute favorite picture!!! Effortlessly young and skinny..." Bhavana shared another photo with the caption: "Our no makeup and no filter days!!!"

Chunky also shared a photo with Maheep and wrote: "Happy Happy birthday my dearest Maheep." Sanjay tied the knot with Maheep in 1997, and the pair has two children, Shanaya and Jahaan.

Maheep Kapoor rose to fame with the show "Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives," featuring Neelam Kothari Soni, Seema Sajdeh, and Bhavana Pandey. The reality series has completed two seasons and is preparing for a third. Since her debut on the show, Maheep has garnered a strong fan following, with her personality being a highlight. As the show gears up for its third season, it has introduced three new celebrities: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi, and Kalyani Saha Chawla. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

Vote for PM Modi: He got us COVID vaccines during pandemic, says Fadnavis

 India
3
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Visits Beijing, Meets with Chinese Premier Li Qiang

 China
4
Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

Unemployment Among Young Indians is Temporary: RBI MPC Member

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024