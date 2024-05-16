MEC Nonkqubela Pieters hands over fishing gear and equipment in E Cape

MEC Nonkqubela Pieters of the Rural Development and Agrarian Reform (DRDAR) department delivered a significant boost to small-scale fishermen in the Eastern Cape by providing much-needed fishing gear and equipment.

Following a R1.7 million investment in the 2023/24 financial year, the department initiated support for small-scale fishing cooperatives along the province’s coastline, aiming to drive agricultural development programs.

The fishing equipment was distributed to cooperative members from Lusikisiki, Port St Johns, and Xolobeni during an event at Madakeni Village, demonstrating the government's commitment to ensuring proper equipment and gear for fishing permit holders.

The equipment, comprising fishing rods, wet suits, nets, blades, pumps, safety gear, and more, aims to improve fishing capabilities and increase income from marine resources.

MEC Pieters emphasized that the investment is part of the ongoing support for coastal communities with fishing permits, addressing the challenge of inadequate infrastructure and equipment hindering resource harvesting.

Five cooperatives, with 195 fishers across OR Tambo, Amathole, and Alfred Nzo District Municipalities, will benefit from this support, aiming to uplift previously disadvantaged communities and individuals.

The department's focus on enabling subsistence and black fishing cooperatives aligns with its goal of maximizing economic benefits from agricultural activities, ensuring sustainable livelihoods for coastal communities.