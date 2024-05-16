Left Menu

MEC Nonkqubela Pieters hands over fishing gear and equipment in E Cape

The equipment, comprising fishing rods, wet suits, nets, blades, pumps, safety gear, and more, aims to improve fishing capabilities and increase income from marine resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 16-05-2024 17:48 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 17:48 IST
MEC Nonkqubela Pieters hands over fishing gear and equipment in E Cape
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

MEC Nonkqubela Pieters of the Rural Development and Agrarian Reform (DRDAR) department delivered a significant boost to small-scale fishermen in the Eastern Cape by providing much-needed fishing gear and equipment.

Following a R1.7 million investment in the 2023/24 financial year, the department initiated support for small-scale fishing cooperatives along the province’s coastline, aiming to drive agricultural development programs.

The fishing equipment was distributed to cooperative members from Lusikisiki, Port St Johns, and Xolobeni during an event at Madakeni Village, demonstrating the government's commitment to ensuring proper equipment and gear for fishing permit holders.

The equipment, comprising fishing rods, wet suits, nets, blades, pumps, safety gear, and more, aims to improve fishing capabilities and increase income from marine resources.

MEC Pieters emphasized that the investment is part of the ongoing support for coastal communities with fishing permits, addressing the challenge of inadequate infrastructure and equipment hindering resource harvesting.

Five cooperatives, with 195 fishers across OR Tambo, Amathole, and Alfred Nzo District Municipalities, will benefit from this support, aiming to uplift previously disadvantaged communities and individuals.

The department's focus on enabling subsistence and black fishing cooperatives aligns with its goal of maximizing economic benefits from agricultural activities, ensuring sustainable livelihoods for coastal communities.

TRENDING

1
Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette

Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its commercial milk tests negative for bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its com...

 Global
3
Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

New Zealand
4
New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in Indonesia

New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in In...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024