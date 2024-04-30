Left Menu

Suniel Shetty announces exciting new action-packed project

It is currently unknown whether the project is a film or a series.In a career of over three decades, Shetty has starred in movies such as Dilwale, Mohra, Gopi Kishan, Krishna, Vinashak, Dhadkan, the Hera Pheri films, Hulchul and Main Hoon Na.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-04-2024 13:58 IST | Created: 30-04-2024 13:58 IST
Suniel Shetty announces exciting new action-packed project
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Suniel Shetty on Tuesday shared a sneak peek from his upcoming project with studio Lionsgate India.

According to a press note, the 62-year-old actor is partnering with the studio for an ''explosive thriller'' project. In a post on Instagram, Shetty shared his photo in a white tracksuit against the background of a snowy landscape, teasing the project will mark his return to ''action''.

''Here's my look from an exciting upcoming project with @lionsgateindia. Can't wait to get back into 'Action''', he added. It is currently unknown whether the project is a film or a series.

In a career of over three decades, Shetty has starred in movies such as ''Dilwale'', ''Mohra'', ''Gopi Kishan'', ''Krishna'', ''Vinashak'', ''Dhadkan'', the ''Hera Pheri'' films, ''Hulchul'' and ''Main Hoon Na''. The actor will be next seen in ''Welcome to the Jungle'', co-starring Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Paresh Rawal, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta, Raveena Tandon, Arshad Warsi and Shreyas Talpade. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film is set to be released in theatres on December 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Priyanka Gandhi targets Modi, Amit Shah over alleged sex scandal accused MP leaving country

Priyanka Gandhi targets Modi, Amit Shah over alleged sex scandal accused MP ...

 India
2
Nestle India to Prioritize Volume Growth: Suresh Narayanan, CMD

Nestle India to Prioritize Volume Growth: Suresh Narayanan, CMD

 Global
3
Discover the Delightful Art of Ordering Vietnamese Coffee at Starbucks

Discover the Delightful Art of Ordering Vietnamese Coffee at Starbucks

 United States
4
FDA collects food samples from McDonald's, Theobroma bakery in Noida following consumer 'illness' complaints

FDA collects food samples from McDonald's, Theobroma bakery in Noida followi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024