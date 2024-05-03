Britney Spears involved in heated fight with boyfriend, leaves hotel barefoot, wrapped in blanket; ambulance called

Fans were left concerned after reports surfaced of Britney Spears being involved in a heated fight with her boyfriend. Witnesses describe her leaving a Hollywood hotel looking distressed.

Britney Spears, 42, was seen leaving the upscale Chateau Marmont hotel in LA early Thursday, prompting emergency services to respond to reports of an injured woman. The altercation between Britney Spears and her boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz, escalated after a heated argument during their hotel party, according to Page Six.

Witnesses report Britney Spears left the hotel room looking unkempt, prompting a call for an ambulance due to concerns she might have hurt her leg. Brian Humphrey, an official from the Los Angeles Fire Department, confirmed to Page Six that an ambulance was dispatched to the scene of the incident.

"At 1:00 a.m. an ambulance arrived on the premises. I can confirm no one was transported. Services left the scene at 1:17 a.m. The police department were not called." Britney left the hotel without shoes, wrapped in a blanket, messy hair, and holding a pillow.

Although an ambulance was called to the hotel, the pop star didn't use it. "We received a 911 call reporting an adult female, who had been injured," an LAFD re told the outlet. The caller did not have much information regarding the nature of the injury. We sent one ambulance to the location," they said. (ANI)

