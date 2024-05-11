Left Menu

Fireworks Godown in Sivakasi Partially Destroyed by Explosion

Explosion at Sivakasi fireworks factory damages godown, no casualties. Incident follows deadly blaze earlier in the week, raising concerns about safety protocols and overcapacity. Preliminary investigation suggests explosion occurred due to chemical reaction of undisposed explosive substances. Police indicate action will be taken against factory for violations.

PTI | Virudhunagar(Tn) | Updated: 11-05-2024 11:47 IST | Created: 11-05-2024 11:47 IST
A sudden explosion at a fireworks manufacturing unit in Sivakasi completely gutted three rooms of a godown in the wee hours of Saturday, police said.

There, however, was no loss of life as the workers were yet to report for work for the day, police said.

This is the second such incident this week coming two days after the blaze at Sengamalapatti fireworks unit that claimed ten lives.

Preliminary enquiry by the police and district administration revealed that this private factory in Sengamalapatti employed more workers than the permitted numbers and had indulged in making firecrackers without adhering to safety protocols, a senior police official said. He indicated that appropriate action such as temporary cancellation of licence would be taken in view of violations at the unit. Today's mishap at the Narayanapuram unit occurred at about 6 am and the loud explosion ripped off the roof of the godown and gutted three rooms where the fireworks were stored. Fire tenders were immediately rushed to put out the flames. ''Initial enquiry reveals that the explosion at Narayanapuram unit could have taken place due to a chemical reaction of the remnants of the explosive substances that were not disposed off properly,'' the police official claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

