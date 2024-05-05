Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Inspired by 'The Crown', new series explores Gandhi's early life

The years of Mahatma Gandhi when he was a shy young man who had yet to become the revered father of a nation are being brought back to life in a historic London pub and other British venues for a new television series. The producers plan a three-season series based on historian Ramachandra Guha's biographical books "Gandhi Before India" and "Gandhi: The Years that Changed the World".

Europapa or Baby Lasagna? Contestants to look out for at Eurovision 2024

The Eurovision Song Contest, a music kitsch-fest watched by some 200 million people, kicks off in Malmö, Sweden on Sunday with its "turquoise carpet" gala, in what fans say is a wide-open year with half a dozen countries having a shot at the title. Bookmakers have Croatia, Switzerland and Ukraine as the top three favourites to win, while streaming data from Spotify suggests a strong chance for the Netherlands, Italy or host nation Sweden.

Thousands of Madonna fans gather on Copacabana beach for free concert

Thousands gathered on Rio de Janeiro's famous Copacabana beach on Saturday ahead of a free open-air concert by pop star Madonna that was expected to attract some 1.5 million people. The Brazilian show marks the end of Madonna's greatest hits world tour, "Celebration," which started in late 2023.

Biden gives Katie Ledecky, Michelle Yeoh the Medal of Freedom

A winner of seven Olympic gold medals, a leader of the Mississippi civil rights struggle and a pioneer of television's tabloid talk show genre are part of this year's class of Presidential Medal of Freedom recipients. U.S. President Joe Biden extended the highest U.S. civilian award to 19 people, including Team USA swimmer Katie Ledecky, the assassinated civil rights leader Medgar Evers and television host Phil Donahue.

