One Piece Episode 1104 Teaser Reveals New Threats for Dr. Vegapunk and Jewelry Bonney

Fans of One Piece, the esteemed Japanese anime series, are on the edge of their seats in anticipation of the upcoming Episode 1104. After a pivotal Episode 1103 that delved deep into the intricacies of pirate warfare and strategic defenses, the narrative continues to escalate in intensity and suspense.

In One Piece Episode 1103, the series not only followed the manga's chapters 1071 and 1072 but also showcased a particularly critical defensive play by the character Roronoa Zoro. His actions, marked by instinct and strategic foresight, were crucial in the unfolding events that led to the current escalation at the Egghead Arc's climax.

What to Expect in One Piece Episode 1104

The forthcoming Episode 1104, intriguingly titled "A Desperate Situation! The Seraphim's All-Out Attack!", promises to bring the storyline to an even more intense level. The teaser released by the anime’s creators sets a dramatic tone, revealing that Dr. Vegapunk and Jewelry Bonney are now directly targeted by the World Government. This development raises the stakes significantly, as both characters are crucial to the arc's central themes of scientific discovery and the overarching battle against governmental control.

One Piece Episode 1104 Teaser

The promotional content for One Piece Episode 1104 offers a glimpse into a desperate struggle for survival. The teaser vividly depicts the arrival of CP-0 agents at Labophase, where they are shown deploying the Seraphim—powerful humanoid weapons capable of launching destructive laser attacks. The dramatic portrayal in the teaser asks a haunting question: "Will that flash of light accomplish the assassination of Vegapunk?" This narrative choice not only heightens the suspense but also encapsulates the peril that Dr. Vegapunk faces, threatening the future of his groundbreaking discoveries. Watch One Piece Episode 1104 promo below.

One Piece Episode Release and Viewing Options

One Piece Episode 1104 is set to premiere on May 12, 2024, in Japan, with international streaming available a day earlier on May 11. Fans eager to follow this dramatic episode can do so via streaming platforms Crunchyroll and Netflix, which provide access to the episode both in real-time and post-release.

These platforms also offer comprehensive access to the entire series, including OVAs, movies, and special episodes, available in both the original Japanese and English dubbed versions.

